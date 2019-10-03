Rumour: John Cena and Nikki Bella to reunite on WWE SmackDown

Several legendary names have also been booked to return on this special occasion which is being billed as the 20th anniversary of the show. Now it seems the franchise player John Cena and his ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella might have also been added to the attendees’ list.

The Cenation Leader is one of those names that helped SmackDown to become a brand during its initial days which was later converted into the second longest-running weekly TV show in history.

So, it’s evident that WWE will want to add him to the lineup as well as his former love interest, Nikki Bella who’s the longest reigning Divas Champion. Both are mainstream attractions in WWE and their appearance could bring more viewership for the show.

John Cena has left people talking on social media as he looks to be the latest big name who may attend the SmackDown 20th anniversary on FOX which will also be the season premiere of the show. He gave a big hint on his official Instagram account on an appearance by posting a picture of a watch that has the hands pointing at 4 and 10 while the other is at 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Sep 29, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

Here 20 would stand for the 20th Anniversary Show of SmackDown while 4 and 10 would be the date of the FOX debut episode that is October 4th. This has kept the fans wondering about the 16-time world champion’s return to the brand that he debuted more than 17 years ago. However, no official update has been received in this regard.

Nikki Bella appears to be teasing an appearance on #SmackDown this Friday... pic.twitter.com/wbjwFWsGE1 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 2, 2019

As for Nikki Bella, she featured in a recent photoshoot alongside her sister Brie and posted some media on Instagram stories with the caption, "OK, doing a super fun soot today. It's a surprise, can't wait to tell all about it. I might have to wear that on Friday. But yeah, so many surprises."

She also wanted to give us a 'sneak peek’ for what is to come in a picture from a boxing ring. Could this mean an in-ring return for her? We’ll have to wait until Friday to know more about this.

View this post on Instagram little sneak peek 👀 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Oct 1, 2019 at 8:22pm PDT

Imagine, John Cena and Nikki Bella, coming together in one frame on this Friday when SmackDown airs. This could easily break the internet fetching more attention to the show.

These two have reportedly dodged face-to-face confrontations in the recent past to avoid a tensed situation. Only time will tell whether WWE will be able to bring them under one roof, this time after their big breakup in April 2018.