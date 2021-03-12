Rumour killer on Nikki Bella’s return to WWE in-ring competition

In recent times, a lot of chatters were heard regarding the matter especially after the elder Bella herself emphasized on a return during interviews after giving birth to her baby boy last summer. But in reality, it’s not happening, anytime soon as she’s yet to pass the tests that WWE’s medical team provides to the injured wrestlers.

During the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she’s yet to be medically cleared to wrestle. While she can always get the certificate from personal physicians, the green signal will only be given after WWE medical personnel considers her to be physically fit to compete and it’s considered to be the most difficult process.

WWE is extremely strict to clear wrestlers for competition as they have dealt with numerous sensitive concussion lawsuits in the past. Nikki Bella has been dealing with broken neck issues for the past several years which is well-documented.

Many considered her to be retired but the positive thing is that she believes one more run is left within her. So 'The Fearless One’ has kept on consulting her doctor to strengthen her neck to make a comeback to the squared circle.

“I guess I have been talking about this run as if I’m cleared, which I’m not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises. I’m working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation. Since I haven’t done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda, hopefully, the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better," the two-time Divas Champion continued.

“I hope that somehow, all these things that I’m doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, 'You’re strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.’ I need to start that a year out. We’ll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me.”

Given the 'never say never’ context of the pro-wrestling industry, you can’t permanently rule out a return for Nikki Bella especially since the likes of Daniel Bryan or Edge is back in action beating their broken neck concussions. The lead star of Total Bellas also wants to join the spree to set up the latest example.

Back in 2015, it was first discovered that Nikki broke her neck and WWE had to keep her on the sidelines. After one and a half year, in 2016 Summerslam, she made a miraculous return. But as her neck continued to give troubles, WWE could never use her as a full-timer. She was back though for the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match and the Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.

As of now, the goal for Nikki and her twin sister Brie is to make a comeback targeting the Women’s tag team championships. The Bella Twins believe that they were meant to be holding these belts, at least for once, before hanging up the boots. As seen on Instagram posts, they’ve also been working hard to be back in shape, eyeing the same. Only time will tell whether this unfulfilled dream would become a reality someday.