Rumour killer on Shawn Michaels return to action at WWE Summerslam 2019

HBK was the special guest on Miz TV where Dolph Ziggler showed up to interrupt the segment which led to a physical confrontation. Ziggler ended up super-kicking the WWE Hall of Famer.

It was very unusual to see a legend like Shawn Michaels digest a superkick from a regular superstar, but if they are being booked in a future storyline it could make sense. And that incident led the fans to speculate about The Showstopper's return to action against a superstar who idolizes him.

Plus, Dolph Ziggler further strengthened the rumour by posting a picture on Twitter from the segment that happened on Smackdown with the caption meaning the former world champion wanted a dream rivalry to happen. As he has competed multiple times against The Miz, Ziggler was clearly indicating at a bout against none other than Mr. Wrestlemania himself.

you know it should happen.

you know it never will.

you know why. pic.twitter.com/OzAbvgLFTn — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 24, 2019

So could Dolph Ziggler vs. Shawn Michaels happen at Summerslam 2019? Dave Meltzer ruled that out and confirmed in his report on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the match will not become reality by any means as WWE does not have any plans with these two.

He added Ziggler has been booked to compete on August 11th, but he won't fight Michaels or The Miz at the biggest event of the summer,

"We’ve also confirmed that there will be a Dolph Ziggler match on the show, but we were told it would not be against either The Miz (even though TV certainly lead you in that direction) or Shawn Michaels, who is not wrestling on the show."

So what could be the real reason for WWE to add this Smackdown segment featuring Shawn Michaels? Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso had an answer to that as he mentioned that the icon advocated this segment with Dolph Ziggler. He was the one who reportedly asked the creative team to create a promo where the show-off made a remark on his in-ring comeback as an 'embarrassing' moment.

The Heart Break Kidd had a one-off return at WWE Crown Jewel which was a disastrous show for different reasons. But that was not due to Michaels' return match. So HBK fired back at Ziggler by calling him a "Shawn Michaels wannabe”. And, this insulting segment was endorsed by the legend himself and it has nothing to do with a future matchup. Here is more from Barrasso on his 'Week in Wrestling’ column,

"Michaels, who was originally slated to do color commentary on the show, advocated for Ziggler to use the line slamming his 2018 return, Sports Illustrated has learned."