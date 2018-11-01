Rumour: Multiple legends booked to return at WWE Crown Jewel

Meanwhile, recent reports claim another legendary name will attend the Crown Jewel show. Rumors were already out that Hulk Hogan was set for a come back to the WWE after a long time. Apparently, that could happen on November 2nd as none other than the Immortal One confirmed the same, himself.

Hulk Hogan spoke to Orlando Sentinel to confirm that he will be traveling with WWE roster to work at Crown Jewel PPV. Obviously, he did not reveal the exact plans around the PPV event. But it could be a long-term storyline leading to further appearances in bigger PPVs like Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania. Here are the exact comments from the legend,

"There are a lot of plans in the works. I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania - but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone."

The last time we saw Hulk Hogan was in 2015. Thereafter, WWE suspended him due to the racism scandal broke out. He is free from the allegations and the only reason holding him back from live TV appearance is a potential backlash. But going by the above quotes, it is guaranteed to happen at one point i.e. at Crown Jewel.

For some time now, WWE has been promoting the nWo faction reunion. Hulk Hogan will team up with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to recreate the nostalgia amongst fans in the indie scene. When WWE promote such events it indicates that they are in touch with these veteran superstars. Perhaps three of them will travel overseas to make an appearance at Crown Jewel, together.

Meanwhile, Batista was scheduled to appear in the United Kingdom on the same date of Crown Jewel. His show-up has suddenly been pulled off leading to speculation that he will be available at the upcoming PPV, too. Already the seeds of a potential feud against Triple H was planted on Smackdown 1000.

Be it Hulk Hogan, nWo or a Batista return, all of them could target the DX vs. Brothers of Destruction match. This could then lead to a bigger feud in the future involving all these legendary names. Well, we should utter Michael Cole's words in this context as 'things can't get any better than this!'