Rumour: Nikki Bella to be the next Smackdown General Manager

Bengaluru, November 4: Nikki Bella, the longest reigning Divas Champion, may not be able to return to the ring just yet since suffering a neck injury two years ago. However, a report says Bella will return soon, tipping her as the next in line to become Smackdown's General Manager.

Bella has been absent from WWE TV since Wrestlemania. While being away from the company, she has been able to grab a spot on Dancing with the Stars, a reality show, as a representative of the WWE. Her partner on the show was Artem Chigvintsev. That stint ended as the former Divas Champion was one of a double elimination this past edition. This marked the end of an amazing journey for her, which earned her some mainstream attention.

Fans of Nikki Bella, however, will not miss her as she's now seen on the Total Divas show on E Network every Wednesday night. The seventh season of this reality TV series, featuring the daily lives of WWE female athletes, kicked off on November 1.

Nikki, however, is eager to return to competitive wrestling. Unless she is medically cleared to compete, the WWE officials will not allow her to. That led to Nikki going after an alternative role while staying close to the ring.

In an interesting report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nikki Bella was mentioned as the next in line for the Smackdown general manager's post. For now, the active GM of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan, will be out for sometime after he was attacked by Kane on Monday night Raw.

Plus, a rift will be built in the near future between Bryan and Shane McMahon that might put an end to Bryan's GM stint. This will all lead to Nikki Bella taking over the reigns of Bryan, claims the veteran journalist.

Despite being away from the WWE, there's no denying that Nikki Bella is the most popular female superstar in the company. She brings in mainstream attention to the company alongside her fiancée, John Cena, like nobody else.

The company will understandably not intend to leave her from the contract considering she is a franchise player. This GM role will allow her to be seen on WWE TV every week even if she is not cleared to compete. More on this in the next episode of the Total Divas show.

image caption: Nikki Bella (image courtesy WWE.com)