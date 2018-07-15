English

Rumour: No Championship to change hands at WWE Extreme Rules PPV

Written By: Raja
Asuka (left) vs. Carmella for Smackdown womens championship (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, July 15: WWE presents the Extreme Rules PPV 2018 edition tonight with a stacked card with superstars from Raw and Smackdown competing on the show. Most of the matches are for the championship and will competed under special rules. Except for the prime title from WWE Raw, all the championships will be on the line tonight.

WWE confirmed seven championships matches for Extreme Rules in combined. The tag team and the women’s titles from both the division will be defended. Meanwhile, both the mid-card championships (Intercontinental and United States) will also be on the line. Plus, the new contender Rusev will get to challenge AJ Styles in a fresh matchup.

We thought that Rusev might start a title reign at the upcoming PPV, but it will not go down like that according to a reliable source. Cagesideseats.com reported that none of the championships are likely to change hands at the Extreme Rules PPV event. Since they are a top source, there should be no change in the champion’s lineup on the show.

This update also confirms that even Ronda Rousey will not be able to help Nia Jax win the championship. Alexa Bliss might have heard the worst news after the 'Rowdy’ superstar confirmed her ringside presence at the most extreme night of the year. But the Goddess will find a way to get away with the victory.

The potential reason behind no title change should be Summerslam PPV, next month. This is the second biggest night of the year where multiple surprises can be expected. It looks like the officials might have already gathered all the swerves for the August 19th night and let the Extreme Rules night go by as a complete filler.

Also, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims Bobby Lashley will win the main event of the PPV night. He is set to compete against Roman Reigns in a first-time ever matchup. The winner of the contest is expected to get a shot at the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The source stated that the officials are currently gaining sympathy for Reigns and they are not prepared to send him back to the main event picture to have a backlash from the audience. Hence, Bobby Lashley would be a smart choice as the winner. Check out the comments from the veteran journalist,

“Listen, I don’t think it’s out of the question at all, that Bob (Bobby Lashley) is gonna win at the (Extreme Rules) PPV. That’s a story they’re telling with Roman (Reigns).”

“Roman’s a loser; they’re never giving him his opportunities; he keeps failing—the idea is that you’re going to get behind the guy (Reigns). It sure didn’t work (on RAW), because he tries real hard…”

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
