Rumour: Owens to steal Money in the Bank briefcase from Strowman at WWE Summerslam

For months now, Braun Strowman has given Kevin Owens one hell of a beat down. The latest and most devastating one happened when he threw Owens off the steel cage through the announce table which ended in Owens leaving the arena in an ambulance.

The former Universal Champion returned to WWE Raw with revenge in mind and wanted to take everything away from the 'Monster among Men’. So what better way to do that than by stealing the briefacse which guarantees a title opportunity? Recent reports suggest that there is a big chance of this becoming a reality.

Dave Meltzer discussed about hte same in a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio where he says that Kevin Owens has recently become a 'sympathetic babyface’ courtesy of these beat downs. Strowman, however, is the natural babyface on the roster who does not need an extrinsic force to win over the fans.

Meltzer further added that Kevin Owens is the natural heel on the roster with his villainous gimmick and the Money in the Bank briefcase was innovated for superstars like him where weak but effective superstars can become champions. So there is a big chance that Owens will win the bout at Summerslam and take away the MITB contract.

Check out the comments from the veteran journalist, (courtesy Sportskeeda.com)

“The idea is that Kevin Owens is right but he is annoying, and when you’re right and annoying it means that you’re supposed to get heat. That’s actually true. The only problem is that Owens is not that annoying and the other guy (Braun Strowman) is, but the other guy is really, really popular. Braun Strowman is super-over.”

Hell in a Cell is the next PPV event after Summerslam and is already advertising the main event match. The prizefighter is being featured in the poster which is yet another sign that the officials are willing to give him a push.

He is a trusted shoulder on the Raw roster and so we should not be surprised if he pulls out the unthinkable of beating Braun Strowman somehow and stealing the MITB briefcase. A similar switch happened only once in the WWE when Edge defeated Mr. Kennedy under the same stipulation. The same might happen to the fellow Canadian wrestler.