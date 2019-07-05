Rumour: Ronda Rousey set for WWE return during Fall 2019

The last time she was in a wrestling ring was at Wrestlemania 35, where she dropped the title to Becky Lynch in the 'winner take all' main event. It was also the same night when Ronda Rousey broke her arm and had to take a sabbatical. The time span coincided with an already planned hiatus for familial reasons. This also raised doubts about her future in the WWE.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter came up with positive updates on this matter and they added it has something to do with the new person in charge of Monday Night Raw. Paul Heyman has taken over the Executive Director's role on the prime show and he will take things over from Vince McMahon which may drag the 'baddest woman on the planet' back to the scene.

The advocate general for the Beast in the Bank, Brock Lesnar has a good backstage reputation with all the talents especially with Ronda Rousey with whom he has already worked in the creative department in 2018. Now the Rowdy superstar will get the opportunity to perform under Heyman on a full-time basis which may speed up her comeback. As per the source, this might happen in the fall of 2019.

As per storyline basis, Ronda Rousey does have unfinished business with Becky Lynch which will be the key reason for the former champion to return and claim back the title she dropped at Wrestlemania. Here is more from the source,

“A lot has changed with Raw since WrestleMania. Banks is MIA so Becky’s leading there but Heyman coming back is a big deal. He likes working with Rousey and she likes working with him.”

If this return indeed happens then Ronda Rousey's wish to become a mother has to be postponed yet again. The latest update from her was that she "misses wrestling" and that may also be a hint that she is looking forward to in-ring competition soon. The planned absence for the past few months was apparently contractual as WWE always gave her the freedom to choose the time-off.

And that break seems to be coming to an end soon and there is every chance she could go to the Blur brand. It might help the WWE to a big extent considering Smackdown Live moving to the Fox Sports Network. Officials see Ronda Rousey as one of the biggest draws for the show that needs to be presented in a mainstream way. So who better to meet the demand than her who is a cornerstone figure for all the women athletes around the world? With that being said, WWE may schedule her next TV appearance around October when the big shift from USA Network comes to effect.