Rumour: Ronda Rousey set for WWE return with husband Travis Browne

There has not been a single solo main event featuring the women superstars since then, while Ronda Rousey had made it a routine on Monday Night Raw during her presence. So Vince McMahon must be very eager to see her back in the scene as early as possible. He has also sketched the potential storyline around the legendary name.

Givemesport.com carried a report from SportsKeeda that suggested that Vince McMahon wants to sign Ronda's husband Travis Browne to the WWE, as well. He is a former MMA Superstar, who became a familiar face to the WWE Universe thanks to his regular appearances at ringside to cheer up his ladylove during Raw or the PPV matches.

This time around, The Boss of the WWE wants him to feature in an actual contest. He intends to book Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in mixed tag team action. There is no doubt that this could be the biggest draw in any of the future PPV events including Wrestlemania.

After all, McMahon does know one or two things about the top dollar bookings and there is no way he will let go the chance of hosting such an unthinkable bout. It could be promoted as the hottest couple of the WWE going up against the two super-villains in the form of former UFC fighters. I mean even the fans also will be very excited to see this match for sure.

Travis Browne has already impressed the WWE officials with his great work ethics in the recent past. So if he is physically fit to compete in a wrestling ring then this match could be easily booked. But before that, Ronda Rousey has to come back to the squared circle from what was supposed to be a time off to start a family.

If rumours turn out to be true then the ongoing hiatus of 'the baddest woman on the planet’ will come to an end soon. WWE might bring her back in time to perform at the next edition of Wrestlemania unless motherhood remains her priority. This is the main reason she needed the time-off anyway just after Wrestlemania 35 was over. But her love towards pro-wrestling may bring her back to the WWE ring, earlier than expected.