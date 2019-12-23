Rumour: Shayna Baszler to become Stephanie McMahon’s enforcer in WWE

Returns are expected to shake things up on WWE programme with one of them potentially being the company’s stakeholders and former commissioner of Monday Night Raw. An interesting angle might be in store for her as it also involves the former NXT Women's Champion.

As reported earlier, WWE could be building up for a major WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. The plan seems to be intact with an additional twist. Baszler will be handed a main roster call-up in due course and will be acting as a hired goon for none other than Stephanie McMahon.

As per reports by Slice Wrestling, WWE is in discussions about a potential storyline to bring in Shayna Baszler to the main roster now that her NXT Women’s Title reign is over. They feel letting her enter the Women’s Royal Rumble match is perhaps the easiest way to do it. Thus they have come up with an alternate idea that would also drag back Stephanie McMahon on TV.

"‪There is another booking strategy being discussed as Vince McMahon would like to begin a program between Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch and have Shayna Baszler debut as Stephanie’s muscle/enforcer to take out Becky Lynch that will then lead to a match between Becky and Shayna."‬‬

WWE creative sees Shayna Baszler as a strong heel on the women’s division as she has mastered this quality. Working for another obnoxious woman and the Billion Dollar Princess of WWE could give her career a major boost. Vince McMahon and Triple H are said to be pretty impressed with Shayna’s performances in recent times. Hence they would be hell-bent on giving her a push right after her entry to the mainstay scene.

The Queen of Spades had spent 416 days as the reigning champion with the NXT Women’s championship. She had the 2nd longest reign after Asuka which lasted for 522 days. ‬In this past week's episode of NXT, Rhea Ripley defeated her to become the new champion and thus Shayna’s role in NXT is finished. Moving forward, either Raw or SmackDown will be her new home.