Rumour: The Miz to turn babyface and get big WWE Wrestlemania match

The Miz is one such name who has proved to be the best when it comes to playing the character of a villain. No one portrays this obnoxious, self-obsessed character better than him. WWE kept the character intact for most of his career since the day he debuted. Some recent happenings on Smackdown have teased that the creative team is willing to turn The Miz into a babyface.

We received a huge indication of the upcoming plans around The Miz during a recent dark segment of Smackdown. Once the live TV taping was done, a heel Daniel Bryan competed against a babyface Miz. It was a treat for the fans in Los Angeles, California who gave huge cheers to the Hollywood A-lister. This was clear-cut thumbs up from the audience to accept the bonafide heel in a new character altogether.

The MIZ beat Daniel Bryan in a WWE title dark match by DQ after Bryan hit him with a lowblow.

After the match Bryan continued attacking Miz and this time Miz hit Bryan with a lowblow. pic.twitter.com/vLdiFAruMy — Access Wrestling (@AccessWrestling) November 27, 2018

Daniel Bryan disqualified the match with a low blow, but The Miz managed to make a comeback. He laid down the WWE Champion and celebrated with the belt after the contest was over. He wished the audience 'Happy Thanksgiving’ to close the night on a happy note.

Later in an interview, he was overwhelmed with reactions from the audience and said this is something that he has never experienced in his entire career. Several sources mentioned this incident to confirm a gimmick change is evident for the former WWE Champion. Also, the ongoing segments on Smackdown with Shane Mcmahon to form a team, suggest the same as well.

This babyface turn seems mandatory considering the current state of Smackdown roster. Daniel Bryan killed the YES movement by turning heel, while AJ Styles may not be willing to continue his WWE tenure. His contract is coming to an end in on 31st December 2018 leaving a big void on the roster. The Miz could be a valid choice to fill this slot.

Plus the potential transition of character might bring him back to the main event scene. He is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match 2019 and headline Wrestlemania 35. If this happens then Daniel Bryan would be his potential opponent at the biggest event of the year. This is just a floating rumour at this point that has the tools to be successful. A face-turned Miz against heel Bryan would be something to watch out for on Smackdown.