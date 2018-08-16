Rumour: Venue for WWE Summerslam to change in 2019

WWE has already officially published the full schedule of the PPV shows for 2018 along with the venue as well as the dates. However, there should be some updation to it in the future. WWE has also confirmed about the venue of Wrestlemania 35 for the year 2019.

It will return to New York City after six years. Now, Summerslam is considered to be the second biggest event of the year. Hence, the speculations are on about the potential location of it for the 2019 edition. WWE declares the details of the big-four PPV events, much earlier. The schedule helps ticket sales and travel packages for the fans that come from all around the world.

Recently one of the reliable sources, Wrestlevotes provided some updates on the potential venue of the biggest event of the summer. Going by it, it is almost certain that we will see a new host in 2019. In case you didn’t know, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been home to Summerslam since 2015.

According to the source’s update, Summerslam 2019 will be hosted by an MLB Stadium (Major Baseball League) in the USA. In general, indoor stadiums are used while hosting all the other PPV events except Wrestlemania. Check out the comments,

“Following up w/ a report from a few months back, the source states it’s a near certainty SummerSlam is moving from Barclays in Brooklyn after this year. WWE would love to host at a stadium, although middle of summer is tough. Keep an eye out for “vacation” cities.”

Other shows are not hosted in big venues as they might not produce enough profit for a wrestling event. But, the company is going mainstream, day by day, hence we got the news that Wrestlemania 35 will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Hosting Summerslam will get another major benefit to the WWE since more fans can watch it in the outdoor stadium. This might create a new record in attendance for the biggest party of the summer. Also, the buzz is that the stadium will be selected somewhere around New York which will be close to the Wrestlemania venue. An official confirmation is likely to be made in due course, regarding this.