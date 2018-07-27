Rumour: WWE to set up huge main event match at Evolution PPV

As a member of the creative team, it’s her duty to ensure that the event showcases some mind-boggling matches. If the current plan is true then an unthinkable main event will take place at the Evolution PPV. It will feature two men defending the honor of women.

Summerslam main event is expected to start the storyline angle for this upcoming match. Currently, Roman Reigns has been slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. If no changes are made to Lesnar’s schedule, then he is expected to drop the title to the poster boy of the company. Now this will definitely make the WWE Universe unhappy as they hate the Big Dog.

The predictable outcome can only change with an interference. Here comes the need of Braun Strowman who has patiently waited with his Money in the Bank briefcase. After squashing Kevin Owens in his scheduled match, he is expected to cash-in his contract on Reigns to leave Summerslam as the new Universal Champion.

As per the reports from WWE Worldwide 2.0, it will start a feud between Strowman and Reigns during the post-Summerslam season. Alexa Bliss is believed to get involved in this claiming that she is the only one who deserves the spotlight at Evolution PPV. She would start aligning herself with former Mixed Match Challenge partner, Braun Strowman.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will start defending the remaining female locker room members of the company. This will bring all the women superstars into the existing storyline over the Universal Championship. So a title match with all the women surrounding the ring is expected to be the main event of Evolution PPV.

Check out the reports from the source,

“The match is expected to be an Honour of Women (defended by Roman Reigns) vs Universal Title(defended by Braun Strowman). Every female member of the roster is expected to be on Roman's corner. This match is expected to main event the night. The idea is to close the show with Roman celebrating after Ronda Rousey raises his hand. WWE firmly believes that this will get the fans to cheer for Roman Reigns.”

Going by the idea, it can turn out to be one of the best angles that we have ever seen in the business. An ongoing storyline where both male and female superstars are involved is always an attraction on WWE TV. Plus we will see one such thing on TV after a long time. A good execution is expected by the creative team in order to make the idea successful.