Rumour: WWE to bring back legends in action for Summerslam 2019

However, Vince McMahon may not back down from his usual policy as the next big event approaches on WWE PPV calendar. On August 11th, Summerslam returns for the 32nd edition and reports suggest it could mark major in-ring returns for some legendary superstars as WWE recently contacted some of them to enquire of their availability.

According to Slice Wrestling, WWE officials want to produce a stacked match-card for Summerslam 2019. It is dubbed as the biggest party of summer which needs a few additional factors to get the fans invested into the show. WWE officials may have doubts if they could achieve that with the existing roster members. So, legends may be added to the show.

After a gap of four years, WWE has moved Summerslam 2019 to its original home of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Tickets for the show has been released much earlier alongside the promotional strategies. But it is still doubtful whether hardcore wrestling fans of Toronto will find the event interesting in case the headliner match features a returnee.

Here is more from wwfoldshool.com on this matter,

"WWE officials feel they need to have a stacked match-card for SummerSlam 2019 to make the biggest impact possible before SmackDown moves to FOX and before AEW starts airing their weekly show on TV (both of which are scheduled to happen in October).

"To make the biggest possible impact, WWE officials are planning to bring in past legends and surprise guests for SummerSlam 2019."

Slice Wrestling also revealed the potential stars who WWE may have contacted earlier to make in-ring comebacks. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and former WWE Champion Batista are two speculated names whom we may witness performing at Summerslam. Goldberg had a nightmare while wrestling against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. So it won't be a smart move for the company to call him back for one more match.

As for Batista, he officially announced retirement from the pro-wrestling circuit after the Wrestlemania 35 match against Triple H. Also, he must be busy with his Hollywood schedule which must be preventing him from lacing up the boots, again. Hence, WWE may have to move away from these two options, anyway and think of a backup plan for Summerslam.