Rumour: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar heading to UFC

The 450-day plus reign with the Universal Championship proved the same. He has been unstoppable ever since winning the title in 2017. None of the current roster including the poster boy of the WWE, Roman Reigns has been able to defeat him for the title even after multiple attempts. The record book says Brock Lesnar has neither been pinned nor submitted in the WWE since November 2016.

WWE has failed to find an appropriate opponent for the Conqueror in recent times. (except for Roman Reigns!) It might be a valid reason for him to go back to the UFC. For months now, the speculations about Lesnar’s potential return to the Octagon are sky high. Meanwhile, a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested it might happen at the end of this year.

This reliable source hints that the beast incarnate wants to challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The same was reflected through his actions when he confronted Cormier in UFC 226. He can’t make an abrupt return to the MMA world. But there are chances that his return might happen at the UFC 232 PPV which is also the final UFC event in 2018.

We should note that Brock Lesnar tested positive for a banned drug in 2016. hence, the USADA banned him from appearing in any of the MMA fights since then. Current reports suggest that he might be willing to give a re-test to get the green light for future UFC fights, (courtesy SportsKeeda)

“The Observer now reports that Lesnar may or may not have unretired and reentered the USADA testing pool before June 29th, 2018—which, should he have entered, would legally allow him to compete at UFC 232 which is the final UFC PPV event of the 2018 calendar year.”

All this indicates a WWE-career end for the behemoth superstar. There are already many uncertainties over his Summerslam appearance. However, WWE has recently locked Brock Lesnar in for the biggest event of the summer on August 19th. Not only that, we will also see him on Raw, the very next night in Brooklyn, New York.

This hint certainly turned out to be contradictory to that of The Observer. His appearance on post-Summerslam nights means that he is likely to stay with the WWE for a longer span. At this point, Lesnar’s future is hard to guess. Meanwhile, WWE fans would be happy to see him back since the Universal Championship will also come out to public from an indefinite hiatus.