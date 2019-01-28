Serial wise entries and eliminations of men and women’s WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Meanwhile, there were several surprise entries in this match to keep the unpredictability intact. In this article you can see the full list of the entrants alongside the eliminations from both the over-the-top-rope battle royals.

Women’s division Royal Rumble match participants:

#1- Lacey Evans. Eliminated by Charlotte Flair

#2- Natalya. Eliminated by Nia Jax

#3- Mandy Rose. Eliminated by Naomi

#4- Liv Morgan. Eliminated by Natalya

#5- Mickie James. Eliminated by Tamina Snuka

#6- Ember Moon. Eliminated by Alexa Bliss

#7-Billie Kay. Eliminated by Charlotte Flair

#8- Nikki Cross. Eliminated by the IIconics

#9- Peyton Royce. Eliminated by Charlotte Flair

#10- Tamina Snuka. Eliminated by Charlotte Flair

#11- Xia Li. Eliminated by Charlotte Flair

#12- Sarah Logan. Eliminated by Kairi Sane and Natalya

#13- Charlotte Flair. Eliminated by Becky Lynch

#14- Kairi Sane. Eliminated by Ruby Riott

#15- Maria Kanellis. Eliminated by Alicia Fox

#16- Naomi. Eliminated by Mandy Rose

#17- Candice LeRae. Eliminated by Ruby Riott

#18- Alicia Fox. Eliminated by Ruby Riott

#19- Kacy Catanzaro. Eliminated by Rhea Ripley

#20- Zelina Vega. Eliminated by Rhea Ripley

#21- Ruby Riott. Eliminated by Bayley

#22- Dana Brooke. Eliminated by Rhea Ripley

#23- Io Shirai. Eliminated by Nia Jax

#24- Rhea Ripley. Eliminated by Bayley

#25- Sonya Deville. Eliminated by Alexa Bliss

#26- Alexa Bliss. Eliminated by Bayley and Carmella

#27- Bayley. Eliminated by Nia Jax

#28- Lana could not enter the match after picking an injury during the kick-off show. Becky Lynch replaced her on this spot and won the Royal Rumble

#29- Nia Jax. Eliminated by Becky Lynch

#30- Carmella. Eliminated by Charlotte Flair

Men’s division Royal Rumble match participants:

#1- Elias. Eliminated by Seth Rollins.

#2- Jeff Jarrett. Eliminated by Elias.

#3- Shinsuke Nakamura. Eliminated by Mustafa Ali

#4- Kurt Angle. Eliminated by Shinsuke Nakamura

#5- Big E. Eliminated by Samoa Joe

#6- Johnny Gargano. Eliminated by Dean Ambrose

#7- Jinder Mahal. Eliminated by Johnny Gargano

#8- Samoa Joe. Eliminated by Mustafa Ali

#9- Curt Hawkins. Eliminated by Samoa Joe

#10- Seth Rollins. Won the Royal Rumble

#11- Titus O’Neil. Eliminated by Curt Hawkins

#12- Kofi Kingston. Eliminated by Drew McIntyre

#13- Mustafa Ali. Eliminated by Nia Jax

#14- Dean Ambrose. Eliminated by Aleister Black

#15- No Way Jose. Eliminated by Samoa Joe

#16- Drew McIntyre. Eliminated by Dolph Ziggler

#17- Xavier Woods. Eliminated by Drew McIntyre

#18- Pete Dunne. Eliminated by Drew McIntyre

#19- Andrade. Eliminated by Braun Strowman

#20- Apollo Crews. Eliminated by Baron Corbin

#21- Aleister Black. Eliminated by Baron Corbin

#22- Shelton Benjamin. Eliminated by Braun Strowman

#23- Baron Corbin. Eliminated by Braun Strowman

#24- Jeff Hardy. Eliminated by Braun Strowman

#25- Rey Mysterio. Eliminated by Randy Orton

#26- Bobby Lashley. Eliminated by Seth Rollins

#27- Braun Strowman. Eliminated by Seth Rollins

#28- Dolph Ziggler. Eliminated by Braun Strowman

#29- Randy Orton. Eliminated by Andrade

#30- R-Truth was the original entrant in this, but Nia Jax replaced him after an attack from behind. She was eliminated by Rey Mysterio