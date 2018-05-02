Smackdown manager Paige alters WWE title match at Backlash

At Wrestlemania 34 PPV, Nakamura turned into a bonafide heel. There has not been a single night that he has not hit Styles with low blows. In fact, this has turned out to be his new finishing move. Even at Greatest Royal Rumble PPV, he delivered another low blow to the Styles and DQ'ed the match.

AJ Styles was able to seek redemption by delivering some chair shots to the Artist. But the referee was forced to declare the match, as disqualified. So, the situation was addressed by the Smackdown general manager, Paige. She returned to the show after a week’s hiatus to change the match.

As per her announcement, the WWE Championship match, at Backlash will now be a No Disqualification affair. This is the particular match where anything can happen. The superstars involved will be permitted to use any dirty tricks until a pinfall or submission happens. Check out WWE.com confirming the match,

“SmackDown General Manager Paige later declared that both Superstars went beyond the bounds of good sportsmanship in Saudi Arabia, and said that there must be a clean winner at WWE Backlash before making the bout a No Disqualification Match.

The intense rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura is destined to reach a fever pitch when the two Superstars once again square off for the WWE Title in a No Disqualification Match at WWE Backlash.”

It was quite expected that there would be change to this particular match since we have already seen two battles between them over the last three weeks. By making it a no-DQ match, it will allow them to pull off all the stops this Sunday.

Furthermore, Shinsuke Nakamura actually has the upper hand, for now. He has been a mirror image of himself for the past few weeks after he transitioned into a dominant heel. So, this might be the perfect time for him to pick up the prime title of Smackdown. So, we should not be surprised if the Phenomenal One drops the title at the upcoming dual brand PPV, this Sunday.