Spoiler: Multiple title changes expected at WWE Wrestlemania 37

The so-called part-timers aren't used for the event but that won’t prevent WWE from presenting a stacked card. Things are likely to become even more interesting as there are talks that we could witness multiple title changes on those two nights.

Prior to any WWE pay-per-view events, betting odds are released to indicate which superstars are going to be the winners in the scheduled matches.

The latest odds from Bet Online regarding WrestleMania 37 are also out hinting that the Show of Shows will witness several champions heading into the show as underdogs. As it stands, it seems that the reigning Universal Champion on SmackDown is the only name who may retain his belt while all the other title-holders may drop their prized possessions.

According to the odds for the WWE Championship Match, the odds are high that Drew McIntyre will stop the momentums of the current WWE champion Bobby Lashley. This makes sense as The Scottish Warrior was built as a strong challenger so that he can pin Lashley after more than six months to cherish a title match win in front of the fans.

Roman Reigns has slightly better odds than his competitors Edge and Daniel Bryan in the Universal Title Triple Threat Match on night two of WrestleMania 37.

The Head of the Table hasn’t been pinned in almost one and a half years and chances are less that his winning streak comes to an end. Even if he loses, he won’t digest the pinfall which is the reason the match was made a three-way contest.

As for the rest of the matches for WrestleMania 37, the betting odds suggest the challengers Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Apollo Crews, and AJ Styles- Omos will respectively win against Sasha Banks, Asuka, Big E, and The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to walk out of the Raymond James Stadium as new champions.

Rapper Bad Bunny is also a huge favorite to defeat The Miz in their singles contest. Braun Strowman is likely to bulldoze Shane McMahon in their matchup. Also, The Fiend Bray Wyatt should win his scheduled bout against Randy Orton culminating in the long-term feud. At a glance, the betting odds for WrestleMania 37 card goes as follows:

* Bobby Lashley +130 vs. Drew McIntyre -130 - WWE Championship match

* Bianca Belair -300 vs. Sasha Banks +200 - SmackDown Women’s Championship match

* Rhea Ripley -200 vs. Asuka +150 - Raw Women's Championship match

* A.J. Styles & Omos -160 vs. New Day +120 - WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match

* The Fiend -500 vs. Randy Orton +300

* Bad Bunny -850 vs. The Miz +450

* Braun Strowman -500 vs. Shane McMahon +300

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn has been excluded from the list. The United States and SmackDown Tag Team Championships will also be on the line at the Show of Shows but the lineups for these two matches haven't been revealed. Perhaps, WWE would confirm it in the upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown.