Spoiler on a big debut planned for WWE Raw in Ontario

It is a rematch from the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV event where the outcome is pretty much foreseeable. At this point when Wrestlemania is right around the corner, Asuka won’t become a dual champion.

Hence, Becky Lynch is almost guaranteed to retain the title on a second consecutive occasion against Asuka to move forward to her next opponent that should produce a Wrestlemania match.

It was earlier reported that Shayna Baszler will challenge the RAW Women's Champion at the biggest event of them all. With that being said, it looks like it’s just a matter of time that the WWE NXT Superstar makes her main roster debut.

As hinted by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shayna Baszler is set to make her debut on Monday Night Raw, tonight. At present, she is scheduled to appear on the episode that airs from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The capacity of her appearance is still unknown but it’s being speculated that she would confront the champion after a successful title defense. Here’s more from the source,

“She is leaving NXT and this has been planned for a long time, probably close to a year,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “So the thing about not wanting to transfer stars in NXT to the main roster and give the idea NXT is developmental or a stepping stone rather than a third brand doesn’t apply to her.”

Brad Shepard has also confirmed Baszler’s arrival on Raw in his latest report. The WWE creative team has plans ready for The Queen of Spades upon her arrival. It was noted by Observer that from now onwards, no NXT stars will be called up to the “main roster” unless they can feature in a well-scripted storyline with long-term effects.

Shayna Baszler is the only two-time NXT Women's Champion in the company's history. She had a combined reign with the title for 549 days to top Asuka’s only reign that lasted for 510 days. Rhea Ripley was the one to end Baszler’s championship run.

The former UFC star does not have much business left on NXT after competing in her supposed last match on NXT where she defeated Shotzi Blackheart on the January 22nd, 2020 episode.

Later, Blackheart eliminated Baszler from a battle royal which was won by Bianca Belair. She has become the number one contender for the NXT Women's title to earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley at next weekend’s NXT TakeOver: Portland show.