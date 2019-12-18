Spoiler on a title change and a huge Wrestlemania 36 match

If the bygone Survivor Series PPV was any hint then WWE creative seems hell-bent on putting over this lady in a big way. 2020 is predicted to be her year on NXT and she is expected to also leave her mark on the main roster, in due course. WWE will soon crown her with the gold that could also leave a major impact on WrestleMania.

As per reports by Slice Wrestling, both ‪Triple H and Shawn Michaels are impressed by the Australian import and it's only a matter of time for Rhea Ripley to become the face of the NXT Women’s division. She will soon dethrone Shayna Baszler for the women’s NXT championship reign.

We should note that Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against the former NXT UK Women’s Champion during the upcoming episode of NXT. WWE could pull the trigger tonight and let Rhea Ripley make history by winning the title.

Shayna Baszler’s championship reign will undoubtedly go down as the most dominant one in recent memory. But the 23-year-old superstar has already become 'the chosen one' to end that reign which will make her the Undisputed Queen of the Women’s Division on NXT.

Moving forward, Rhea Ripley as the champion will be the one who would rule Wednesday nights. On the other hand, Shayna’s reign has to end at this point as WWE plans to move her to the main roster right away to set up a marquee match using her at WrestleMania 36.

The source also added that WWE plans to book a huge title match in which the Queen of Spades will challenge The Man for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

"‪Triple H and Vince McMahon have confidence that Shayna is ready for a big match at the big show. ‪The plan would be for Shayna Baszler to face Becky Lynch or be involved in a baby angle involving The Man. ‪Shayna’s time in NXT is coming to an end and she is more than ready to perform on the big stage."

WWE officials have reportedly been 'blown away' by Shayna's performance at Survivor Series 2019. The seeds for Becky vs. Shayna feud were planted on that night after the main event, when the Raw Women's Champion was knocked out by the NXT Women's Champion.

Shayna forced Bayley to tap out to win a triple threat using her devastating finishing maneuver. If the source is right, then a massive fallout from this altercation will be in-store on Monday Night RAW when WrestleMania season begins.