Spoiler on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s appearance on WWE Raw at MSG

Now, there are spoilers available on the internet which hint what could the WWE Hall of Famer and six time WWF Champion be doing on WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden. The legend does have some infamous memories attached to this venue. But this time around, he may not expect to go home with a pleasant experience as WWE could feed him to the new resident horrific persona on the show.

According to The Dirty Sheets, WWE officials have reached out Stone Cold Steve Austin to know if he is open to being attacked by the “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt during his appearance on WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden. The revamped version of the 'eater of the world’ is on a feast-mode after dismantling other Hall of Famers like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle & Jerry Lawler. Austin 316 could be the next on that list depending on how he responds to the pitched plan by the creative team.

🗣 JUST ANNOUNCED: 🗣 For the first time in almost two decades, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena for WWE Monday Night RAW on September 9. You don’t want to miss this! https://t.co/HaOonbsZbq #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/HuhPuLlXXR — MSG (@TheGarden) August 26, 2019

The Texas Rattlesnake is yet to make a decision on the same. He has listened to the idea and did not completely wipe out the possibilities of doing the segment. Doctors have declared him to be physically fit which means he does not have any hindrance from taking a bump in the ring. But the question remains if he would put over the new talent in The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Here’s more from a report carried by wwfoldschool.com,

“This is big. Austin usually sh*ts on everything, however, this time he’s talking. Thus far, it is believed that Austin is okay with the idea, as he’s gone as far as discussing the idea. He has even requested some offense if he goes ahead with it- which obviously isn’t going to be an issue for Bray.

While some may think it’s egotistical for Austin to ask for anything – while Foley and Angle willingly put Bray over – these people don’t understand how protective Austin is over his legacy. Over the past 3 years, talks between the WWE and Austin have got nowhere near reaching a point where Austin has willed to take a bump for anyone. So this is major progress.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin is that over-the-top personality in the WWE who is not a familiar face when it comes to putting over other talents of the roster even during his heyday. The question now is whether we could see the rare occasion. If Austin does agree to execute the plan then it could be a huge boost up for the career of Fiend Bray Wyatt as he’ll overpower perhaps the most popular WWE superstar of all-time. Thereafter, his career should go in an upwards direction in the quickest time.