Spoiler on WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 main event matches

Recently, WWE has announced the return of Clash of Champions PPV event after which a gimmick-based PPV event will be waiting for us. Hell in a Cell is the concerned show which takes place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, October 6th, at 3:30 p.m. local time.

WWE is yet to officially confirm the show which is more than two months away in the schedule. But since the tickets have already been made available, they needed promotions to move them out in quick time. So the potential main event matches for Hell in a Cell were also locally advertised.

As of now, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship and Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship are the two promoted marquee matches for 2019 Hell in a Cell PPV show. These two matches have the “card subject to change” disclaimer tagged with it as often the originally advertised lineups change depending on the storyline on Raw or Smackdown Live. But at least, we got a hint of how the title picture would look like following Summerslam.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is also being advertised for the Madison Square Garden Raw show on September 9th which indicates that The Architect of the WWE will steal the Universal title from the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Thereafter, the Scottish Psychopath will target the new champion replacing Lesnar who could go on a hiatus.

On the other hand, WWE has already confirmed the WWE Championship match at Summerslam after Randy Orton picked up a pinfall win against Kofi Kingston, two week's ago on Smackdown. Going by the advertisements, these two will not only compete at Summerslam but also lock horns inside the demonic structure known as Hell in a Cell.

Check out the remaining WWE PPV events' schedule for the calendar year of 2019:

11th August: Summerslam (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

15th September: Clash of Champions (Charlotte, North Carolina)

6th October: Hell in a Cell (Atlanta, Georgia)

1st November: Saudi Arabia PPV (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

24th November: Survivor Series (Chicago, Illinois)

15th December: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (Minneapolis, Minnesota)