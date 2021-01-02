Spoiler on WWE planning Cinematic Match for The Fiend at Royal Rumble

At least, one more match will be arranged at the January 31st Royal Rumble event. Previously, it was reported that The Fiend is set to return at Royal Rumble in a special capacity to take out Orton from the Men’s Rumble Match and thus costing him the spot at a WrestleMania main event match. Now, it seems that the demonic figure's return could be preponed.

Ringside News reported that Wyatt vs Orton is scheduled for Royal Rumble 2021 in what could be dubbed as yet another 'insane gimmick' match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that report and provided a follow-up mentioning the current idea for the expected gimmick match. Apparently, this would be called a Firefly Funhouse match.

"Ringside News reported that Fiend vs. Orton will take place on the Rumble show in another gimmick match. We did get confirmed that such a match is now on the schedule, and the tentative idea is to call it a Firefly Fun House match," the report from WON stated.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena battled in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match back at WrestleMania 36 which was the second cinematic match of the PPV show. The only physical activity in the match happened at the finish when The Fiend appeared with his mask and hit Sister Abigail, followed by the Mandible Claw to get the pinfall win.

With the second one from this chronology in the pipeline, WWE is expected to dig down deep into the illustrious history between Wyatt and Orton. The Royal Rumble might offer the most interesting chapter in their feud while also closing it down in an intense way.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt lost the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match to Randy Orton at WWE TLC, last month. The only way to win the match was to put your opponent to fire. But The Legend Killer burned The Fiend down, entirely by pouring gasoline on him. Since then Alexa Bliss has been teasing that 'HE' could be coming to the 'Playground', anytime. That should be happening before the first pay-per-view of 2021.

The 2021 edition of WWE Royal Rumble will air, live on January 31st from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. The current match card for the event stands as given below,

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, 29 Superstars TBA

Winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania 37