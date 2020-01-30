Spoiler: When will Brock Lesnar compete next in a WWE ring?

Since his choice, Drew McIntyre also digested a F-5 from Brock Lesnar earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. A straight message was thus delivered by Brock to the Royal Rumble winner on his bad choice.

And that apparently, was also supposed to be Lesnar’s last appearance for a while as he is now done with the Rumble appearance. However, that may not be the case as he is returning to action soon.

Brad Shepard of BodySlam.net says that WWE Universe won’t have to wait long to see The Beast Incarnate wrestle again. He suggested that Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear at the Saudi Arabian event on February 27th in a wrestling capacity. He however, added that Brock's opponent might have not been finalized by the creative team as yet. Here's what the source had to say regarding this matter,

"A source close to the situation has informed me that the WWE Champion will compete in a match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia."

As reported earlier, Brock Lesnar is one particular name who is bound to appear on each of the shows in Saudi Arabia as he is contractually obligated to do so. The sports authority of the middle-east country spends millions of dollars on him which is bigger than any other performer's paycheck. So it won't be a surprise if WWE schedules the next championship defense for Paul Heyman's client on February 27th.

There is no update on which superstar could be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at the Saudi Arabia show. McIntyre is slated for a WrestleMania program that might keep him sidelined from the championship picture for now. hence, Cain Velasquez seems a viable option.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has some unfinished business with Brock Lesnar. So, the rumour mill has already suggested a rematch will take place at Saudi Arabia show.

These two met in a match at November's Crown Jewel PPV where Lesnar forced Velasquez to tap out within just three and a half minutes. The potential challenger for the WWE title might soon resurface on WWE TV to turn the tide in his favor and thereby confirms his next matchup.