Spoiler: Women’s title to change hands at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

At Money in the Bank, Becky will put the Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Lacey Evans and the Smackdown Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair. If the earlier reports turn out to be true, then there is a possibility that Becky Lynch will drop the Smackdown belt to Charlotte Flair to move permanently to Raw.

However, the situation changed drastically in recent times as the officials have reportedly lost faith in Becky Lynch who was supposed to have an impactful championship reign following Wrestlemania. Vince McMahon lost faith in her. Hence, it is rumoured that he himself may cost her one of the championships at Money in the Bank.

As per the reports from Brad Shepard from the Oh, You Didn't Know wrestling podcast, WWE is strongly considering Lacey Evans to defeat Becky Lynch and become the new RAW Women’s Champion at Money In The Bank 2019. Vince McMahon is backing up this decision as he thinks this would garner big reactions from the fans.

Here are the comments from the source on the podcast,

“I was told WWE is strongly considering having Lacey Evans defeat Becky Lynch at Money In The Bank. Vince McMahon is very high on Evans and thinks it would be a 'shocking moment’ if she won.”

Additionally, pinkvilla.com reported that Vince McMahon may get involved during the Raw women's championship match to cost Becky Lynch the title. It would keep the strong status intact for the first dual women's champ in the WWE as she will not suffer any clean pinfall loss.

Plus, McMahon would endorse a newbie like Lacey Evans that could give a solid start to her championship reign. The Boss considers her as the female counterpart of Roman Reigns who would carry the women's division for years to come. So WWE Universe should not br surprised if McMahon chooses to backstab Becky at Money in the Bank.