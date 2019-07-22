Spoiler: WWE to change Summerslam championship match on Smackdown

It was last week when WWE hinted that we will get to see a fresh matchup for the women's title at Summerslam. The champion Bayley teamed up with Ember Moon to pick up a win against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Once the match was over, she handpicked her tag team partner to be the next challenger for a fight at Summerslam.

Subsequently, WWE.com also confirmed the match once Smackdown went off air. But we knew there was something fishy about this match as WWE always depends on the veteran names for 'big-four' PPVs like Summerslam. Our doubts turned out to be true when WWE.com announced the matchup of Charlotte Flair vs. Ember Moon on this upcoming Tuesday night.

Check out the press release for the matchup,

“Ember Moon received the biggest opportunity of her WWE career thus far last week when SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley challenged her to a title match at SummerSlam. However, The Shenom will have no time to rest on her laurels, as she now has to prepare to challenge The Queen.”

It's almost certain that Charlotte Flair is booked to win this scheduled match against Moon and thereby go on to challenge Bayley for the Smackdown women's championship at Summerslam. It will either be a one-on-one title match between them or a triple threat contest featuring Bayley, Charlotte, and Ember Moon.

Insertion of Charlotte Flair into the championship picture out of nowhere will be extremely controversial as the fans would barely like the decision. The Queen will have to face tremendous amount of heat from the audience after stealing the spotlight from a youngster. But this could be helpful for Moon's career as well.

The former NXT women's champion will get sympathy from the fans when Charlotte Flair overshadows her Summerslam title opportunity. This could be helpful as WWE can easily hand over future opportunities to The Shenom. But for now, WWE creative may not consider her suitable enough for a title match at the second biggest event of the year known as Summerslam.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Smackdown Live takes place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. This is the first time that Charlotte Flair will compete against Ember Moon on TV in a solo contest. They have been seen in single contests on WWE's Texas house shows where the 'genetically superior athlete' picked up wins. Plus, they featured in the 2018 Money in the Bank and 2019 Royal Rumble match lineups. So, this will be the first TV show they will meet one-on-one.