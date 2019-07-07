Stone Cold Steve Austin set for WWE Raw return in August

The good news of his come back may happen on Monday Night Raw, very soon. With Paul Heyman in charge of the show, fans can be assured of having a good time in the future. Plans to make the flagship show interesting includes returns of WWE legends as reported earlier by The Dirty Sheets.

And Stone Cold Steve Austin leads the returnees' list, as per the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The legendary name will debut a show named Straight Up Steve Austin on the USA Network starting from August 12th. So WWE creative and the TV officials may find a plan to insert him on Monday Night's prime show.

With Summerslam also on the horizon, this could be a significant time to bring back the former WWE franchise player back into the scene to raise interests of the fans in the WWE programme. Here is more from ringsidenews.com on this matter,

"It would be the perfect timing for both Austin and WWE to see The Rattlesnake appear on WWE programming once again. Bringing “Stone Cold” back to RAW, if only for a guest appearance would certainly boost ratings and the USA Network is already plugging Austin’s upcoming show in a big way during commercial breaks in WWE programming."

As far as the debut show is concerned, it will bring in a live podcast kind of environment to ensure the fans do not miss Austin's trademark voice and opinion. A celebrity list is lined up to grace the guest's couch including WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Trace Adkins, Gabriel Iglesias, Rob Riggle, and Sal Vulcano and NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. Here is a sneak peek on the format of Straight Up Steve Austin,

"In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun."

Stone Cold Steve Austin was said to be in a creative dispute with Vince McMahon as WWE never approached him for an appearance on Raw in recent times. However, USA Network has taken the initiative to make sure his presence is felt around the prime show delivered by WWE. At least the latest reports confirm that a positive backstage procedure is being followed to make sure WWE gets the perfect rating-booster as Summerslam season kicks off.