Summerslam 2022: Potential spoiler about big title match at WWE PLE

WWE titans like Brock Lesnar and John Cena are speculated to be part of Summerslam 2022. One of them has already returned on last week's Smackdown while the other is scheduled to make his presence felt on June 27 to mark his 20th anniversary in the company.

In addition, the regular roster member and one of the biggest names from the women’s division, Becky Lynch is expected to come back to the championship picture in time for the biggest event of the summer.

Back at Hell in a Cell 2022, Becky Lynch came up short at regaining her Raw Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat featuring Asuka and the champion, Bianca Belair.

Lynch was beaten at her own game as Belair literally stole the win from her grasp. Interestingly though, Becky was never pinned and thus got protected for a big title match at Summerslam 2022.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about what WWE has planned for the Raw Women’s Championship at the late July PLE and it appears that Big Time Becks vs. The EST of WWE will be happening on the upcoming show.

“I would figure that’s SummerSlam [Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair]. It was very clear that they were holding that match off for a while. I don’t think they’re going to wait for Mania because they don’t have the depth, probably, to wait til Mania. But, I figure they’ll wait to SummerSlam for that and that’s why they didn’t do it here,” Meltzer noted in his report.

Back at Wrestlemania 38, Belair defeated Becky for the red-brand women’s title after three long years. Technically, the rematch in a one-on-one capacity is still due and WWE saved it up for Summerslam by setting up a Triple Threat at HIAC.

In the meantime, Becky continues to show her storyline frustrations for not having the Raw Women’s Title around her waist. She will also get an opportunity to capture the Women’s Money in the Bank contract but for that, she has to defeat Asuka in a MITB match qualifier on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

As for the champion Bianca Belair, she has a 'nightmare’ challenge coming after her. Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss in a fatal-4-way match on the June 6 edition of Raw to become the new number-one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. Now, Ripley vs. Belair is set for Money in the Bank PLE on July 2nd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.