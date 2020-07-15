Summerslam challenge issued for WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the team of SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeated The Kabuki Warriors (RAW Women’s Champion Asuka & Kairi Sane) in the main event match to retain the Tag Belts. The win doubled their confidence as Bayley took to Twitter to call out two all-time greats in the WWE.

The former Hugger gimmick-holder via Twitter laid out a SummerSlam challenge to WWE Hall of Famers, Trish Stratus and Lita. Below is what she posted on Twitter to make groundworks of what could be a dream match.

“Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo…..after we get all the gold Extreme Rules …….. we will take Lita and Trish at SummerSlam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw”

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo.....after we get all the gold Extreme Rules ........ we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2020

The team of Sasha Banks and Bayley originally belong to the SmackDown brand but WWE is using them across all the brands in the absence of star powers like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, or Ronda Rousey. These two have passed through all the challenges the current roster has to offer and thus they’re inviting names from the past for fresh feuds.

It’s yet to be seen whether Trish Stratus positively responds to the challenge that is very unlikely at the present COVID-19 situation. She had retired from in-ring competition after losing to Charlotte Flair at last year’s SummerSlam. But she did come out of her original retirement (back in 2006) on several occasions. So the 'never say never' phrase of pro-wrestling applies to her.

As for Lita, she made one last in-ring appearance during Evolution 2018 pay-per-view while teaming with bestie Trish Stratus, herself. Since then, she has reportedly not been in touch with WWE.

However, she is one of the names behind building up names like Sasha Banks or Bayley since the women's revolution started, five years ago. You never know whether she agrees to lace up the boots to put over former disciples.

As for now, Sasha Banks and Bayley have the golden opportunity at Extreme Rules to possess all the belts the main roster Women’s Division has to offer. Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Nikki Cross whereas Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship on the show that takes place this Sunday night.