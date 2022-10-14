Survivor Series 2022: Spoiler on mega match featuring former WWE Champion

Wyatt wasn't present on this past edition of Monday Night Raw, but a vignette around him aired on the show where he stated the following: "I used to think that the prison inside my head was the only place that I could ever truly be free. Revel in what you are."

Later, it was announced that the top superstar is set to appear on SmackDown which takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. With that, the build for a massive matchup targeting Survivor Series 2022 could also begin.

WWE has been dealing with a lack of credible babyface challengers for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the blue brand for quite some time.

Drew McIntyre was the only top babyface superstar on the SmackDown roster who came up short against The Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle PLE. The lack of opponents was one of the reasons why WWE had to choose a part-timer like Logan Paul as the new challenger for Reigns for the time being.

However, reports suggest that Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus will be in the line for Reigns' title, moving forward as these three superstars will be treated as top babyface figures on Friday nights just after Drew McIntyre.

According to an interesting update from Xero News, WWE is planning to do The Bloodline vs. Team Wyatt as one of the co-main-events at Survivor Series 2022. While Bloodline is an already set strong faction, nothing was hinted at regarding the Wyatt family members.

It was also not revealed whether this match will be a WarGames match or not. However, if WWE continues in this direction then Reigns vs. Wyatt is also bound to happen over the Undisputed Title in singles capacity, sooner than later.

In the meantime, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter, last evening to tease a possible WWE return as a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, possibly named Wyatt 6.

Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the caption stating, "If I make this, I'm going back to @WWE."

This led the WWE fans to believe that Marie could end up playing the Sister Abigail character in the revamped Wyatt family. We expect to learn if there's any truth to the story when Wyatt resurfaces on WWE TV during tonight's Smackdown.

Survivor Series 2022 premium live event takes place Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Nothing has been confirmed for the last PLE of this year except for the announcement that two WarGames matches from the Men and Women's divisions will be on the card.