Survivor Series 2022: WWE confirms WarGames matches for November PLE

WWE has confirmed prior to this week's Raw that the format of this year's Survivor Series premium live event has been altered. For the first time in history, the November classic from the main roster will feature not one, but two matches inside a double-caged structure, better known as WarGames.

There will be a Men's WarGames match and a Women's WarGames match. Initially, the WarGames theme was used for the NXT PLE set for the Survivor Series weekend, itself but now it's official that main roster superstars will also be able to compete inside the demonic cage.

That being said, the final Big-Four PLE of the WWE calendar year will no longer feature a Raw vs. SmackDown theme. According to the new Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, the event will rather be more storyline-driven instead of brand supremacy.

Brad Shepard was the first source to report that WarGames was coming back in WWE and that Triple H wanted this old-school gimmick match to be included in the mainstay WWE programming - Raw and Smackdown,

"A source in #WWE told me Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque wants to bring War Games to the main roster for a show. One possibility discussed was Survivor Series."

Soon after the report surfaced on the internet, Triple H spoke with The Ringer to announce the big shakeup around Survivor Series which was further advertised on WWE's official website.

"The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that," stated Triple H about the 36th Survivor Series.

"This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."

Given the barbaric history of WarGames, it has all the possibilities to produce some violent matches on WWE TV. But, Triple H doesn't necessarily think that 'blood and guts' will be needed because WWE only produces PG content for family audiences.

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series premium live event takes place on Saturday, November 26th from Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden arena. Peacock will stream it live around the USA while international fans can catch it via WWE Network.

A separate NXT WarGames PLE is traditionally placed during that weekend but the confirmation regarding this separate show is yet to arrive. As of this writing, Halloween Havoc on October 22 remains the next WWE Network Specials from NXT.