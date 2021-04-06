Tag Team Turmoil, Musical Performances & more added to WWE Wrestlemania 37

Later, it was reported that Priest and Morrison had to be taken out of the equation due to minor injuries. It was also noted that the singles match could be changed to the originally-planned tag team match if Morrison and Priest are able to get medically cleared.

Going by the change to the card at the eleventh hour, it's guessed that Priest and Morrison have been cleared just before the go-home edition of RAW for WrestleMania 37.

Per the storyline, Miz and Morrison used spray red paint to vandalize Bunny’s $3.6 million Bugatti car that he and Priest drove to WWE ThunderDome on Raw. Miz and Morrison also ambushed Bunny as he was upset, backstage over the damage to his car.

This segment led to Bunny and Priest coming to the ring and issuing a challenge for the tag team match at WrestleMania 37. Miz and Morrison never came out face to face with them but rather interrupted on the big screen to accept the challenge and make the tag match, official.

WWE has also announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37. The Night One of the show will feature a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine a number-one contender’s team.

The participants of the match will be Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. The winners will proceed to Night Two to challenge Jax and Baszler for the titles.

Who will walk out of TAG TEAM TURMOIL victorious on Night 1 of #WrestleMania and earn the right to challenge for the @WWE #WomensTagTitles on Night 2 of @WrestleMania? https://t.co/Bb1o98rm9B pic.twitter.com/opqEuQRyKw — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Teasing from last week’s SmackDown also suggested that Carmella and Billie Kay may also form a team to get involved in the number-one contender’s match.

Kay was also in attendance on this week’s RAW in a backstage segment noting that Carmella was reviewing her resume. So this Tag Team Turmoil match could end up being a Fatal-5-Way, perhaps on SmackDown.

In additional news, Grammy-nominated Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off Night One of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday night. Rexha stated the following during a press release about her participation at The Biggest Event of the Year:

“I’m excited to sing 'America the Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania. Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to performing for fans around the world.”

Rexha previously performed “Home” with Machine Gun Kelly and Sam Harris at WWE’s 2017 Tribute to The Troops event.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver will also be kicked off on Wednesday night with Nita Strauss performing the National Anthem while WrestleMania 37 Night Two will feature Ash Costello performing her “Brutality” track for Rhea Ripley’s entrance as she challenges Asuka for WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The updated card following Raw goes as follows:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

Bebe Rexha performs America The Beautiful to open the night

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

(Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Number-one Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match: Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke (Winners advance to title match on Night Two)

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

(Ash Costello performs Brutality for Ripley’s entrance)

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest)