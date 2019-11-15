The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan to main-event 2019 WWE Survivor Series?

Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins on that night to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career and carried it to the SmackDown brand. (Since FOX assigned The Fiend exclusively to SmackDown during the WWE Draft, last month)

So, The Fiend is expected to start a new rivalry on Friday nights for the championship. And going by what transpired last week, he already has a target set for his title challenge. It is none other than Daniel Bryan, who became the latest victim of the demonic character on SmackDown which indicates a new championship feud.

The leader of the YES movement was attacked by The Fiend during a backstage segment on SmackDown when he was having a conversation with Sami Zayn. Wrestling Observer has reported that the angle was created to indeed a set up the next title feud between Bryan and The Fiend. These two will collide for a title match at Survivor Series 2019.

In fact, it may turn out to be the main event of this PPV, instead of a RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT match. The Fiend will not give up his title so quickly to Daniel Bryan. And, the current plan is to give him a lengthy reign with the belt to make him look stronger than ever. Here is more on it from Slice Wrestling which hints he may end up holding the belt until WrestleMania 36,

"Daniel Bryan will be a “face” heading into this program and WWE is excited at the in-ring excellence Bryan will bring to this feud.

"There are no plans whatsoever for The Fiend to drop his WWE Universal Championship anytime soon as WWE is hell-bent on making The Fiend to most terrifying character in recent WWE history since The Undertaker.

"The Fiend making his entrance as Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36 will surely be a sight to behold."

The earlier plan for Daniel Bryan was to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. This is why the mouthpiece of the current champion verbally attacked him in recent weeks. But then Nakamura was booked in a triple threat at Survivor Series as a representative of the blue brand.

Will @WWEDanielBryan finally have an answer for @SamiZayn? What will he say about @WWEBrayWyatt's attack? @mikethemiz looks to find out TOMORROW on @WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8e/7c on FOX. pic.twitter.com/IrvyZNlsms — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) 15 November 2019

Hence, Bryan has been moved into a new feud against a new opponent who appears to be none other than the Universal Champion himself, The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

WWE feels that a wise wrestler like Bryan would bring out the very best out of the new champion and will also come handy in putting him over. As for tonight's SmackDown, Bryan is set to react on the vicious attack he suffered at the hands of The Fiend, last week.