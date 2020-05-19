The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever made official for WWE Backlash 2020

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Edge accepted a challenge thrown last week by Orton after a lot of provocation from the Viper in the opening segment of the flagship show.

Raw opened with Charly Caruso introducing Orton, who once again said Edge is not the superior wrestler. And he said he'll prove that at Backlash in a traditional wrestling match. Randy also claimed Edge didn't accept the challenge last week because he saw doubt in his eyes.

Orton added that Edge's grit and passion is gone and is now just doubt. Soon, Edge interrupted him and came down to the ring to state that Orton spoke a lot of truth last week and gave him a lot to contemplate.

However, Edge added that he felt this was all just a game and a paycheck for Orton because this isn't the life he wanted. This was his backup plan and was handed this opportunity.

Edge later said that Orton doesn't care about this business like he does and boasted about how he defeated Randy for the IC Title in the past. Meanwhile, Orton demanded an answer to his challenge and Edge accepted it. The two superstars stared at each other before Orton left the ring.

Aftermath of the opening segment, the duo were booked in a unique match as announced by the WWE.

Here is WWE's official statement which confirms the match,

"At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton viciously brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center, pushing past the limits of most mortal competitors until The Rated-R Superstar delivered the decisive blow. Even The Viper admitted that the better man won that night but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn't.

"Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills in what he coined The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, but Raw went off the air before Edge could respond.

"The following week, The Rated R-Superstar emphatically accepted the proposal and was ready to make history with a win. Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry?

"Don't miss WWE Backlash, on PPV and the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, June 14."

As it stands, this is the only match that has been made official for the upcoming pay-per-view which will probably take place without audience in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More matches will be announced for the event starting from this week with many title fight expected to feature on the match card.