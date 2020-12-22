The New Day split to Undertaker Final Farewell – Top 5 WWE moments of 2020

Bayley attacks Sasha Banks

The Women's Division was running through a 'Golden Era' in midportion of 2020 where the two 'Golden Role Models,' Sasha Banks and Bayley took things over. There was a point when these two were holding Raw, SmackDown, and the Women's Tag Team Championships, at the same time.

Barely ten days before SummerSlam 2020, that golden shine of Sasha Banks and Bayley's friendship had worn off after the latter decided to lay down a brutal attack on her so-called BFF. Their collective title reigns started crashing down as Asuka defeated Banks at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Then at Payback 2020, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax snatched the Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Payback. The downward run continued as the duo had a failed attempt in earning back those belts on SmackDown. This culminated in Bayley's shocking attack on Banks, and most importantly, she showed no remorse whatsoever leaving some scathing remarks to The Legit Boss.

The Undertaker Final Farewell

Some would say that the greatest sports entertainer of all-time deserved a better send-off. But then again it was The Undertaker who walked towards the sunset of his career and so this one had to be on the list. The bone-chilling gong that made millions of childhood, memorable, won't be heard, anymore in WWE.

Many of The Deadman's friends cum rivals from the wrestling business namely Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Kane were in attendance at WWE ThunderDome to make it an auspicious occasion. Then Mr. McMahon himself delivered a warm speech to pay homage to his greatest creation in WWE history.

As the stage was set for The Phenome, he himself emerged from the darkness for one final time to address the WWE Universe. Recognising the souls he took and the holes he dug, he admitted that it was time to put a halt to three decades of destruction. It was time for none but himself to Rest...In...Peace. With that, the most colorful career in the sports entertainment business came to an end.

The New Day split at 2020 Draft

For the past few years, The New Day has been a pure joy to watch for the WWE Universe. They were literally the flag-bearers of the part 'entertainment' in the World Wrestling Entertainment. Very few could match up to the merchandise selling and popularity, the trio had achieved as a faction.

But as they say, every good thing has to come to an end and the split of The New Day came at the expense of Big E's singles push, during the 2020 Draft. What started as a dream night for the group, finished as a nightmare after Big E was split from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on Night One of the shakeup process.

Big E opened the Draft Night I with a gruelling Falls Count Anywhere win over Sheamus. Minutes later, Kingston and Woods returned to pick up the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Just as they started their seventh reign as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Stephanie McMahon announced their fate by adding Kingston and Woods to the red brand while E was selected by SmackDown.

Becky Lynch reveals her pregnancy

Back in May, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, THE MAN announced that she's about to become THE MOM. WWE Universe finally received something that they could cheer for. Initially, it appeared to be a daredevil stunt by Becky Lynch who was leaving everything behind when she was at the top of fame. But she's also someone who loves to do things in an unusual way.

So, she decided to send shock waves through the WWE fan base with the bombshell news on Monday Night Raw. At that point, Lynch had just become the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion. After that, she spoke with WWE officials, so that the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match could actually be contested her title, instead of the usual contract for a title opportunity.

As Asuka was the winner of the MITB match, she automatically became the champion and she didn't know it until Lynch explained everything to her in public. That exceptional title change was summed up via that below line from Lynch,

"You go and be a warrior because I'm going to go be a mother."

Edge’s in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2020

There are moments in WWE and then there're such returns like Edge which cause pure emotions. An almost paralysed legendary wrestling persona coming back to action after a decade is something that was previously not seen or heard before. Stats also show that there's perhaps no example available in entire world sports history where an athlete underwent three neck-fusion surgeries just to get back something that he loves to do.

That too, happened at the age of 47 which is unthinkable. You can always check the WWE 24: The Second Mountain on WWE Network which well-documented Edge's entire rejuvenation path all the way since his heartbreaking retirement.

Coming back to the return, the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas came unglued with the arrival of The Rated-R Superstar, who entered the melee at No. 21 for his first in-ring competition since 2011. He eventually scored the match's third-most eliminations by tossing AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and former Rated-RKO teammate Randy Orton, over the top rope.

The former Royal Rumble Match winner (2010) lasted in the match for 23 minutes 43 seconds before finally being knocked out by Roman Reigns. But by then, WWE Universe and all the Edge-heads, all over the world, witnessed something that they'll never forget. The good thing was that it marked only the beginning of a second journey for the eleven-time world champion.