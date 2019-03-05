The Shield return and Charlotte vs. Becky confirmed for WWE Fastlane 2019

With The Shield's reunion for the PPV event alongside a match with Wrestlemania 35 implications, Fastlane will now be a show not to be missed. WWE booked two mega-matches for the show that could serve as dual main events of the go-home pay-per-view for the biggest event of the year.

On Raw in Philadelphia, the biggest question was whether Ronda Rousey was still the women’s champion. She decided to lay the belt in the middle of the ring, last week and walked away. So Stephanie McMahon indeed announced the title as vacant once this week’s episode aired. Furthermore, she lifted the suspension of Becky Lynch and inserted her straight into a match against Charlotte Flair for the title.

But for match to be made official, Becky Lynch had to sign a Hold Harmless Agreement. It was basically a declaration that WWE would not be responsible for what happens to her body during this title match. She is still not 100 percent fit to compete but then Stephanie wanted this to happen as per Ronda Rousey’s wish.

The baddest woman on the planet eventually arrived on Raw to claim her title back. Stephanie had to give the title back and alter the Fastlane title match. She announced that Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch will now happen with an added stipulation. If Lynch wins then she will be added to the RAW Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania.

This was not the end of the story on WWE Raw as Ronda Rousey lost her cool on both Flair and Lynch. She handed a beatdown mostly on Lynch to seek payback from Elimination Chamber. For now, The 'Rowdy’ superstar will have to eagerly wait for Fastlane which will decide whether she gets a singles or a triple threat match at Wrestlemania.

The other big news from the night was The Shield’s reunion and the band will now feature in a match at Fastlane pay-per-view card. After a lot of hesitation, Dean Ambrose finally answered to the quest of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He joined forces to knock down the three heels Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin to hint of a six-man tag team match.

WWE.com later confirmed the match for Fastlane 2019 which marks the return of Roman Reigns to in-ring competition. Also, WWE is now promoting this contest as the Last Ride for The Shield now that Dean Ambrose has decided to leave WWE in April. Here’s more from the official website,

“It’s the reunification you never thought you’d see again. The Shield will once again unite when they go to war against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley at WWE Fastlane this Sunday. Don’t miss The Hounds of Justice run wild for one last ride at WWE Fastlane, streaming live this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.”