The Undertaker accepts 'All In' challenge for coronavirus relief

Undertaker, who took on the Fanatics.com "All In Challenge", revealed that he is offering a dinner and a one-of-a-kind gift for which the bid started at $2,500 and with the auction set to end on Friday, April 24, is expected to fetch more.

The money raised from this auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The All In Challenge was created to provide food to those in need - children, elderly and frontline heroes.

The Undertaker revealed about his acceptance of the challenge thrown by Vee via his official social media page.

"Hey, it's The Undertaker and I accept your challenge, Gary Vee," Taker said via a video on Instagram. (courtesy wrestlinginc)

"I'm all in on the All In Challenge. You know, when I was just starting out in the wrestling business there were times when I didn't know where my next meal was coming from, and there was a lot of times where I didn't have enough money for that meal.

"So, on a small scale I can understand where a lot of these people are going through and are gonna go through. So, it's up to us to reach back and pull some people forward. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this challenge."

According to the post. the winner of the auction will fly to Austin, Texas with a friend to meet and have a private dinner with The Undertaker. And its also addsthat Taker will gift the winner one of his custom-made ring jackets worn during his career.

"So what I'm going to do bring to the table is dinner with The Undertaker. We can talk all things wrestling and along with that dinner I'm gonna bring one of my iconic ring jackets that I've worn at one of the pay-per-views I've performed in.

"This is gonna be the real deal, the actual jacket or robe that I've worn at one of our WWE pay-per-views. These things really mean a lot to me, they've all been custom made," Undertaker added.

The Deadman concluded by stating that he is nominating rapper Post Malone and West Coast Choppers' Jesse James to participate in the challenge.

"As far as nominating, I'd like to nominate my boy 'Posty' - Post Malone, and builder extraordinaire, master craftsman, Jesse James of West Coast Choppers. Alright, there it is. Let's get this thing done."