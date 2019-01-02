Three big returns, championship match & more announced for WWE Raw

Huge announcements have been made to add hype to the January 7 edition of Raw which is technically going to be the first episode of 2019. Three huge returns will happen on that night to cover up the lack of star powers, while the buildup for Royal Rumble 2019 will also begin on the show. Alongside this, a championship match and a first-ever talk show have been announced for the show as well.

Here is the list of announcements made for next episode of WWE Raw which will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida,

-John Cena returns to RAW

-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW.

-The number one contender for the Universal Championship, Braun Strowman returns.

-Alexa Bliss will debut a new "Moment of Bliss" talk-show segment. Ronda Rousey will be the first guest.

-Chad Gable and Bobby Roode will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson)

John Cena's return to the flagship show will certainly be a must-see for the fans as the franchise player only makes a handful number of appearances for a year. It will be interesting to see whether the franchise player enters a new storyline with someone on WWE Raw roster which drags him to Royal Rumble 2019. Till now, his presence at the first PPV of the year looks uncertain.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are set to return to WWE Raw on the same night. It means that there should be a confrontation between the two behemoths to add hype to the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. We will also get to see the current condition of Strowman's elbow following the surgery in November. If he's okay then we should see a physical confrontation between Lesnar and Strowman.

There's a significance behind the announcement of Moment of Bliss talk-show. The host, Alexa Bliss is still not fit to make an in-ring return. Hence, WWE will have to use her in non-wrestling capacities, for now. However, she will confront her bitter rival Ronda Rousey. Will The Goddess dare to instigate the women's champion like old times? We will find out next week when WWE comes up with a packed episode of Raw.