Three huge matches announced for WWE Summerslam 2019

But surprisingly, the WWE Champion called a specific name in the form of Randy Orton. Kofi Kingston reminded us about the fight agianst The Viper from a decade ago, when he defeated Orton in Madison Square Garden in 2009, but still did not get the push just because his opponent had a rich wrestling legacy attached to him. Ten years later, the Dreadlocked Dynamo will look forward to creating own legacy by becoming the most fighting WWE Champion in history when he has a successful title defense at Summerslam.

Randy Orton accepted the challenge to confirm the match at the biggest party of the summer. But he also sent a straight warning to Kofi Kingston saying that when it’s all said and done, this 11-year fairy tale story of Kingston will come to an end courtesy of an RKO.

Meanwhile, another predictable contest became official from Smackdown for the biggest event of the summer. Shane McMahon accepted the challenge issued by Kevin Owens during the opening segment of last night's Smackdown. He was glad to announce the match as Owens accepted the stipulation where his WWE career will come to an end if he loses. This will be a rematch from Hell in a Cell 2017 pay-per-view and is expected to have a bigger impact on Smackdown's future.

Apart from these two matches, another past rivalry is set to be renewed in a new capacity when Bray Wyatt comes back to action after a hiatus of almost a year. This time around, he shows up with the horrifying 'Fiend' persona to take on Finn Balor. This match was set up after an attack that took place a week ago on Raw where Wyatt returned to deliver a beat down on Balor. The former Intercontinental Champion laid down the challenge to the Eater of the World which was sanctioned by WWE.com via the following lines,

"In three weeks, we’ll see what reward Finn Bálor’s bravery holds, if any, when he goes one-on-one with the abomination in The Fiend's first match. Tune in to The Biggest Event of the Summer to see who emerges victorious when SummerSlam streams live, Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network."

Summerslam match card needed a major boost as the event is less than three weeks away from culmination. Only two matches from Monday Night Raw were announced last week after which the focus shifted to the Raw reunion episode in Tampa, Florida. Smackdown delayed in announcing the matches for the biggest event of the summer until last night's episode aired from Miami.