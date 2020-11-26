Title Match, Strap Match and more added to WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

A Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Championship and a Strap Match have been announced for the show named NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020, in addition to the already confirmed dual main-events to be contested inside the WarGames cage.

The Triple Threat match will have the NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff defending his title against the former champions, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

This week’s NXT episode saw the guest commentator Kevin Owens hosting The KO Show with Ruff being the special guest. It ended in chaos as the champion Ruff ended up having a face-off with Gargano and Priest. NXT General Manager William Regal then came out to make the match official for the upcoming TakeOver event.

As for the Strap Match build, Cameron Grimes defeated Jake Atlas in a one-on-one bout. After the match, Dexter Lumis confronted Grimes, with a bag of leather straps in his hands, possibly teasing the match but Grimes responded saying, it can never happen. Regal later confronted Grimes, backstage and made the Strap Match official for NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 PPV.

A massive alternation on the upcoming event card was also noted on the show via a heel-turn that came after LeRae defeated Moon in singles action. The match saw interference from Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Indi Hartwell. The post-match angle saw the heels ganging up against Moon who avoided a beatdown by retreating to the ramp.

Toni Storm joined Moon on the ramp and then rushed towards the ring for a fight. Suddenly, Storm pulled Moon back and attacked her at ringside before rolling her back into the ring. She watched from outside as the heels destroyed Moon, once again.

Candice LeRae then confirmed in a backstage segment that Storm will join her, Kai, and Gonzalez to complete Team LeRae for WarGames. There's no update on who will be on the opposition Team Blackheart but it’s certain that Ember Moon will be one of them. Rhea Ripley could also be one of them if not she gets transferred to the main roster.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 event goes down on Sunday, December 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the updated card for the show,

Men's WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch)

Women's WarGames Match: Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)

Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes