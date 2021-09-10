Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Gable Steveson reacts after signing for WWE

For quite some time, WWE has been rumoured to sign the reigning NCAA wrestling champion while the deal has now been confirmed. Gable’s brother, Bobby Steveson also signed with the company last month and started training alongside the most recent WWE Performance Center Class.

In an official statement, WWE noted that Gable Steveson signed an exclusive agreement with the company. This will be WWE’s first-ever NCAA NIL contract (names, image, likeness) that will allow the college champion to perform in the NCAA if and when needed.

“WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota,” the official statement from the professional wrestling company noted.

Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021

“Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK [flexed biceps emoji],” Gable, the lifelong WWE fan admitted on Twitter once the deal was confirmed.

Gable entering the world of professional wrestling has led the fans to predict him to be the next Kurt Angle (the Hall of Famer was the only Olympic Gold Medalist in pro-wrestling before Gable's signing). Many do believe that he would be given a gimmick and theme music, similar to Angle. In a separate tweet, Gable responded to that comparison.

“I’m not the next Kurt Angle.. I’m Gable Steveson.. Now, Please Enjoy The Show.. Thank you! [popcorn emoji].”

I’m not the next Kurt Angle.. I’m Gable Steveson.. Now, Please Enjoy The Show.. Thank you! 🍿 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021

Gable Steveson first appeared on WWE TV for the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 weekend back in April in Tampa, Florida. He then featured in a fan appreciation segment at SummerSlam 2021 with fellow Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

On that same night, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon met him backstage, as seen in the given tweet. Presumably, the future signing was assured by the WWE head-honcho on that night.

Afterward, Gable has named Paul Heyman and fellow Minnesota alumni Brock Lesnar as his mentors who might have also worked as positive influences for his arrival into the wrestling promotion.