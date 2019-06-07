English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Top five reasons to watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019

By
Undertaker vs Goldberg headlines Super ShowDown 2019 (Images: WWE.com)
Undertaker vs Goldberg headlines Super ShowDown 2019 (Images: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 7: WWE returns with its thrilling special event - WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The event will feature nine matches with the some of the big names of the current roster and a few legends of the promotion including Universal Champion Seth Rollins facing Baron Corbin in a title match, Triple H vs Randy Orton and of course a first time ever clash between two legends of the business.

Plus, the 50-man battle royal which made its debut last year in Saudi Arabia is also set to return with Superstars from Raw and Smackdown battling for the prize.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019: All you need to know

Watch WWE Super ShowDown Live and Exclusive on Friday, 7th June, 2019 with a live kickoff show at 10:30 PM onwards and the main event from 11:30 PM on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi) and SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD Channels (Tamil & Telugu).

Here are top five reasons that you should not be missing on the WWE Super Show Down:

DREAM FIGHT: The Undertaker vs Goldberg

DREAM FIGHT: The Undertaker vs Goldberg

The Undertaker and the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be locking horns with each other for the first time in the history of WWE in a one-on-one match. This match will be a delight for the fans as both the Undertaker and Goldberg will be returning after their last matches in WrestleMania 33 and Crown Jewel event respectively.

BATTLE ROYAL: Triple H vs Randy Orton

BATTLE ROYAL: Triple H vs Randy Orton

"The Viper" and "The Game" will be coming against each other inside the WWE ring against once more. This showdown will result in the continued turbulent history between Triple H and Randy Orton with the fight promising to be one of the greatest clashes between the two. The rivalry between Triple H and Orton began since 2004 when Randy won World Heavyweight Championship. If Randy takes the win over Triple H this Friday, it will make him climb the ladder once more over Triple H.

CLASH OF TITLE: Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

CLASH OF TITLE: Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

The Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be defending his prestigious title against Baron Corbin at Super Show Down. To become the contender against Seth Rollins, Corbin had to endure himself in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. If Corbin lays claim to the Universal Title of Rollins, it will result in his first reign as a World Champion since he joined the WWE.

CHAMPION ATTACK: Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler

CHAMPION ATTACK: Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler will be challenging WWE Champion Kofi Kingston inside the ring for his title. At Super ShowDown. Ziggler has always been vocal about how he never received the appreciation that he has always deserved for his achievements. Ziggler had challenged Kingston for the WWE Championship match which the latter accepted.

DEMON BOUT: Finn Balor vs Andrade

DEMON BOUT: Finn Balor vs Andrade

The chances for the doom of Andrade have increased with the "The Demon" rising to prominence once more. Andrade and Balor clashed recently during the Fatal 4-Way wherein Andrade won second time against Balor. The clash is to be one of the most thrilling clashes as the result of a heated conflict that has been escalating the rivalry between the two. As a part of the match, Balor will be using his demon persona, which he last donned at WrestleMania 35.

Source: MSL Media

More WWE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue