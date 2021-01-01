Top WWE Superstars to miss this week's edition of Smackdown?

WWE published a preview for the card of this week’s SmackDown but then they didn’t include The Messiah in the rundown. So there's some confusion about the backstage happening on the blue brand show. FOX themselves were promoting the big announcement through their social media handle that is no more available, either.

A reliable source indicates what could be happening with the former Universal Champion and it appears the messy situation within the creative team continues. RingSide News asked their sources about the capacity and they didn't bring out any pleasant news.

WWE on FOX’s Twitter account tweeted out a graphic for Seth Rollins’ return but then they deleted it, later setting up an instance of miscommunication. RSN was told that “WWE on FOX went with information that was 'possible’ instead of information that was 'final.'” They also heard that this kind of thing “happens more than you think,” nowadays.

Reports also suggest that Seth Rollins is ready to be back from his short hiatus. He could be back as early as next week, but it’s not guaranteed considering how fast WWE’s plans change these days. Perhaps, WWE intends to create a bigger moment with this return and hence it got postponed. But it made no sense why WWE would promote it in advance.

The SmackDown Savior's comeback announcement for the New Year’s Day episode of SmackDown was never official, and it was rectified as soon as the promotion department was informed about it. Respectively, that tweet from FOX to hype things up was deleted.

Seth Rollins has been away from WWE since the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22 where he sacrificed himself to a Brogue Kick from Raw Superstar Sheamus. He took time off to be with fiancée Becky Lynch as they welcomed their first child together in December. He was still in the middle of a feud with Murphy and The Mysterio Family which could reportedly be resumed in due course.