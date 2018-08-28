English

Toronto to host WWE Summerslam 2019

Posted By:

Bengaluru, August 28: WWE on Tuesday (August 28) announced that Toronto will host Summerslam Week in August 2019 with SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live and NXT taking place at Scotiabank Arena over four consecutive nights.

After four straight years of the promotion hosting the Summerslam week at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, WWE move to Canada to host the next edition from August 10 to the August 13.

The news was first reported by ET Canada and was later officially confirmed by the WWE.

Here are the Key Dates for 2019:

Saturday, August 10 - NXT TakeOver

Sunday, August 11 - SummerSlam

Monday, August 12 - Monday Night Raw

Tuesday, August 13 - Smackdown Live

SummerSlam is more than just a one-day event, it's a week-long celebration, as WWE will host a series of activities including Summerslam Axxess, WWE's interactive fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, along with community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.

"We are thrilled to bring WWE's biggest event of the summer back to Toronto," said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. "We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto."

Additional details, including ticket availability and travel packages, will be announced in the near future.

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 9:02 [IST]
