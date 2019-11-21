Triple H promises an ‘epic surprise’ at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Alongside an eventful night, Triple H also vowed the Survivor Series night will be a massive one. The EVP of talent relations and the owner of the NXT took part in a media call to promote NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

When asked about his involvement in the Survivor Series, he confirmed that he will not be in action in the event. But he promised that there will be an 'epic surprise' on the show.

Being the owner of the NXT brand, Triple H assured that the surprise will eventually come from the black and yellow brand itself rather than the main roster. He promised that the fifth member of the men's Survivor Series team of NXT will not be revealed until the day of the PPV arrives.

Some might say that Triple H himself could be the biggest surprise at Survivor Series 2019. There were rumors that The Game might be coming back to competition just because the creative team wants him to.

During the media call, Triple H confirmed that he will not perform at Survivor Series. But the unannounced fifth member from the NXT will continue to increase the speculation among the fans.

Here are the predictions of the surprise that could be in-store at Survivor Series 2019, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

"WWE has a few NXT Superstars that they could debut at Survivor Series. There are a couple people like Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream who are currently out of action with an injury. Shawn Michaels is also around the WWE Performance Center and taking part in a Survivor Series elimination match would certainly be easier for him."

However, at this point, nothing is confirmed as WWE prepares to pull off a huge surprise on that night. Even CM punk could return to his hometown of Chicago to make the fans go nuts.

Here is the current match card for the show.

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match: Damian Priest or Pete Dunne or Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat: RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat: WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka, and Kairi Sane.