Two huge matches announced for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE Universe slammed the status of the show once it concluded on Monday night. The creative team have gone for damage control right away. They came with an announcement of two huge matches for next week's Raw. One of them will take place for the Intercontinental Championship.

If the fans missed one thing badly, on this past Monday Night, it was the Intercontinental Championship open challenge. Next week, the title match will return to the card, courtesy of the champion, himself. It is now official that Seth Rollins will take on Jinder Mahal in the title match.

The match was set up on this week's Raw. Jinder Mahal attacked Roman Reigns from behind along with Kevin Owens. It looked like, Mahal will return the favor for the previous beat-downs but Rollins arrived at the scene and saved the day for his brother-in-arms from the Shield.

Thereafter, he picked up a victory by pinning Owens in a tag match. But, Mahal returned with a chair in hand and smashed it on Rollins' back. Rollins then requested for this particular matchup to seek revenge against the former WWE Champion. Unlike other weeks, his Twitter account confirmed that he wants to face Mahal, in particular.

WWE Raw in Richmond Coliseum will see another packed match from the women's division. With only one spot remaining for the women's MITB ladder match it is set to be filled through this historical contest. Seven women from the roster will compete in a Gauntlet match. This will be the second-only Gauntlet match in women's division history.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan will compete in this match. However, there is still no update if this will be the main event of the night. Banks is the most relevant name in this scenario with plenty of experience behind and seems favorite to win this huge contest, next week.