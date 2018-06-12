Two huge matches confirmed for tonight's WWE Smackdown Live

In the first match that was announced, Daniel Bryan will return to action. Last week he was kept-off from the blue brand which allowed Big Cass to talk trash about him. Bryan had tough time to digest it and responded to it in a video posted on WWE.com.

It caught attention from all over the WWE Universe where he revealed about how hard he has worked to come backout of retirement. But Shelton Benjamin from the Smackdown roster was not impressed with those words and boasted about how he worked all around the globe in tough conditions and won championships.

The Golden Standard did not stop there. He challenged the leader of the YES movement to a match as well. Apparently, the GM has sanctioned this match for tonight’s edition. So the contest will go down at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. This will be the first time ever these two veterans will go one-on-one inside a WWE ring.

Hard to argue with @WWEDanielBryan about @BigCassWWE ..but the being a hard worker rant? GIVE me a break!🙄I’ve worked for companies & won champions around the globe. Not enough to just be “good” on #SDLive https://t.co/nFBmSBSfFZ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 9, 2018

Another dream match will also come to reality when Jeff Hardy faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a suddenly announced match. The United States Championreturns to Smackdown live after three weeks and was out of any storyline angle until a verbal confrontation broke out on Twitter.

I’m gonna write a caption for this later...maybe. pic.twitter.com/PDS27dUWrx — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 10, 2018

Nakamura started it by posting a picture on Twitter with Jeff Hardy, along with the text, "I'm gonna write a caption for this later...maybe". Jeff replied to the contender for the WWE Championship stating that he will not be able to overcome the challenge of AJ Styles at Money in the Bank PPV.

Maybe you should wait a week & caption a pic of @AJStylesOrg being the #LastManStanding at #MITB!..! — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) June 10, 2018

Paige seized the opportunity and booked these two in a match, just five days before the brutal Last Man Standing match for the WWE title. We will see whether Nakamura manages to pin the US Champion to gain momentum ahead of his upcoming title match.

Check out WWE.com's post which confirms this mouth-watering bout between The Artist and the Charismatic Enigma,

“The two continued to trade barbs on Twitter, and WWE.com learned that Paige has confirmed a match between the two for Tuesday’s SmackDown LIVE. Will Hardy send Nakamura into Chicago with a loss, or will Nakamura prove that he’s ready to be the last man standing? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”