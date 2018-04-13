Two title matches made official for WWE Backlash PPV event

Now, one of the speculated main event matches has already been confirmed on WWE.com that will feature Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe in a marquee rematch. Furthermore, after what happened on this past week’s edition of WWE Raw, another contest was made official for the Intercontinental Championship.

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental Champion at Wrestlemania after he defeated The Miz. The bonafide heel took less time to demand his return opportunity. The former champion invoked his rematch clause and will face the new champ at the next PPV. So, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz is now finalized in a singles encounter at the upcoming event.

Prepare to witness the best of both brands when #RAW and #SDLive converge for #WWEBacklash, streaming LIVE on May 6 on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/FGoD86WqFT — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2018

However, it is to be noted that the Greatest Royal Rumble event will also be hosted before the Backlash PPV. Most of the titles will be on the line on this show which will be seen broadcasted live on the WWE Network. So, the Intercontinental title is set to be defended in a mega-match and perhaps the outcome can alter the PPV lineup in May.

Apart from this, WWE.com also made official another championship match from Smackdown Live. This one will take place for the United States Championship. Randy Orton lost the title to Jinder Mahal at the bygone Wrestlemania 34 PPV event. Later, he won the triple threat match on Smackdown to become the new number-one contender.

After this, WWE posted the following on their website to make this confirmed at Backlash,

“United States Champion Jinder Mahal will once again battle Randy Orton at WWE Backlash with a prestigious title on the line. What will happen when WWE's Apex Predator squares off with The Modern Day Maharaja? Find out at WWE Backlash, Sunday, May 6, at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Last year, it was at the Backlash PPV, where Jinder Mahal made history by winning the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton. So, a renewal of a long-term rivalry will be made at the same event where it all started. It will be interesting to see whether The Viper is able to take his title back on May 6th.