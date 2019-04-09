UFC star Conor McGregor congratulates Becky Lynch and teases WWE move

The Irish MMA star welcomed his compatriot into the double champions club and he also teased of a potential stint in the WWE as he showered praise on all three women, who made history by participating in the first-ever women's main event at WWE's Grandest stage.

MMcGregor, who became the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes at the same time, took to Twitter to expess his elation on The Man's victory over his former colleague Rousey and Charlotte in the historic Winner Take All Match.

"Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE's first Champ Champ," McGregor wrote on his twitter.

He further added: "Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

And finally teased of a future WWE stint by stating: "Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I..."

McGregor also gave credit to The Queen and The Baddest Woman on The Planet for their role in the thrilling match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, expressing his awe at their performance, before hinting that he might be considering a jump to the squared circle.

And Stephanie McMahon encouraged the former UFC champion to go for it via her social media account:

McGregor, who said he is retiring from mixed-martial arts in a shock social media post last month, back tracked on the statement earlier this month by stating he is ready to return to the Octagon.

With his current activity of teasing a potential switch to WWE, there is every chance he will end up in the world's biggest wrestling promotion one day. But, the Notorious MMA star is currently serving a six month suspension for a post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The suspension ends at the end of April and once that ends his future will be more clearer.