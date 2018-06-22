UFC Women's Featherweight Champion offers to help Alexa Bliss

But the good days are unlikely to last as long as it did the last time for Bliss as none other than Ronda Rousey has her sights set on the champion which is the worst news for Little Miss Bliss. On her way to becoming the WWE Raw women’s champion at MITB, she delivered an onslaught attack on the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Ronda Rousey is not someone who takes these kinds of assaults lightly. So she got her payback just one night later on Alexa Bliss. The MITB briefcase was thrashed upon her by the 'baddest woman on the planet’. Even the GM and officials could not stop that. As a result, WWE suspended the biggest attraction of the female roster for 30 days.

But she has vowed to haunt Alexa Bliss upon her return. It is almost confirmed that we will see a rivalry between Rousey and Bliss for the Summerslam season. The best that the current champion could have expected to prepare for the 'rowdy’ superstar is asking for help from any of UFC superstars.

It looks like that the current UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion, Cris Cyborg is interested in doing so. She expressed her willingness to train Alexa Bliss on how to counter-attack 'judo attack and arm-bar takedown', the two primary moves of Ronda Rousey since her move to pro-wrestling industry.

Let me know # @AlexaBliss_WWE if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense! — Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) 20 June 2018

The Goddess of the WWE expressed her gratitude on Twitter with a quick and short response. She obliged she would need the helping hand although we are yet to learn how a UFC superstar can make the association with a WWE superstar. Video segments of training sessions between these two can be helpful to build the upcoming feud between Rousey and Bliss.

Thanks ! I’ll let you know #ChampsHelpingChamps — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) 21 June 2018

It has to be noted that Cris Cyborg holds a personal grudge on Ronda Rousey. She wanted to come and compete in WWE earlier against the only female UFC Hall of Famer. But WWE wiped out the chances since they did not want to ruin the playground of Ronda Rousey.

Later Cyborg blamed her colleague for holding her back from going into the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world. It looks like the backlash is still present between these two. We will bring you updates if any further progress is observed in this angle.